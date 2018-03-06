Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Student charged with making terrorist threats against Utica High School

A student faces several charges after a threat was made Monday against a high school in Utica and firearms were found during a search of the student’s home.

Central Michigan University shooting suspect arraigned on murder charges

A Central Michigan University student accused of fatally shooting his parents last week on campus was arraigned on Tuesday.

Detroit mayor Mike Duggan delivers 2018 State of the City address

Detroit mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his 2018 State of the City speech on Tuesday night in Detroit.

Ex-coworker files harassment lawsuit against news anchor

A former coworker filed a harassment lawsuit against news anchor Malcom Maddox.

Man sentenced to 4 to 20 years for attempted carjacking in Allen Park

A 37-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday morning in connection with an attempted carjacking at an Allen Park gas station.

Family seeks answers in double murder of brothers during home invasion

A family is searching for answers in a double murder of two brothers during a home invasion.

Zombie fighting brain boost

It's a video game that claims to make you or your children smarter, and it has zombies in it.

