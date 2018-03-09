Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Snowsquall suspected of causing pileup on westbound I-94 in Michigan's Jackson County

The westbound lanes of I-94 are closed Friday morning due to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Grass Lake Township.

Trump says he’ll meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

After months of trading insults and threats of nuclear annihilation, President Donald Trump agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un by May.

Novi and Farmington Hills police, firefighter uniforms stolen from cleaners in Detroit

Novi and Farmington Hills police and firefighter uniforms were missing after a break-in at a cleaning company early Friday morning in Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Brief, heavy snow showers Friday

Snow showers continue to haunt us around Metro Detroit this Friday, and a few snow bands today could bring brief, heavy snow showers.

School breakfast carts hit the spot

For years, the federal government has provided school breakfast and lunch for needy districts to limited success.

What's Going Around?

See where the flu is still going strong and the other illnesses that are making people sick.

