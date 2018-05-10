Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 10, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan cold case dig: Here's everything we know

Federal, state and local officials are working to dig for clues in Macomb Township this week in a search to crack decades old cold cases.

Here's why Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn was forced into lockdown

Police believe a deadly shooting Wednesday night outside Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn stemmed from a fight between two men over an ex-girlfriend.

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia on sexual assault report: 'I did nothing wrong'

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia addressed the media amid reports of a 1996 sexual assault case where he faced felony charges.

Firehouse controversy creates major concerns in Clay Township

When a local community lost its grant money and had to shut down one of its two firehouses, it left residents on an island with major concerns.

John Engler pressed for answers about Nassar scandal

Interim Michigan State University President John Engler admitted mistakes were made while answering tough questions about the Larry Nassar scandal.

New homes coming to Detroit's North End

There's a big development coming to Detroit's North End neighborhood after years of feeling like the city's revival has left it behind.

Radio host loses everything in Westland apartment fire

The flames at an apartment in Westland were intense and destroyed everything in their path, including the belongings of popular Detroit radio host Randi Myles.

