Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Video shows moments before man is fatally shot by Royal Oak police officer

Dashcam video released by the Royal Oak Police Department shows the moments before a man was fatally shot by a police officer Monday morning.

2 firefighters injured rescuing woman from house fire in Redford Township

Emergency crews successfully rescued a woman trapped inside a house fire Monday in Redford Township.

Federal case exposes terrifying crimes against Uber, Lyft drivers

The Local 4 Defenders are exposing a terrifying crime against Uber and Lyft drivers. A gun was pulled, a kidnapping was announced and a random was demanded.

Gas station attendant kills customer on Detroit's west side

A 35-year-old man was killed at a gas station in Detroit Sunday, according to authorities.

New study says eating too fast makes people gain weight

Do you gobble down your dinner or savor every bite? A new study found that eating too fast can make people more likely to gain weight.

Work begins on East Jefferson overhaul in Detroit

It's far and away one of Detroit's busiest roads: East Jefferson Street, which connects the east side to the downtown core and beyond.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.