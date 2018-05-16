Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan State University to pay Larry Nassar sex abuse victims $500 million in settlements

Michigan State University has agreed to pay $500 million to the victims of former doctor Larry Nassar.

12-year-old Michigan girl accused of making 'kill list' with classmates' names on it

A 12-year-old girl is accused of creating a "kill list" of fellow students at Everest Academy in Independence Township.

Detroit police arrest mother after 5-year-old boy tests positive for cocaine

A Detroit woman was arrested Tuesday after police said her 5-year-old son tested positive for cocaine in his system.

Family renews plea for clues on 16th anniversary of Detroit father's murder

Reginal Cook was driving 16 years ago at the intersection of Sorrento and Fenkell when someone pulled up and started shooting.

Defenders go inside the mind of Arthur Ream

Local 4 Defender Karen Drew traveled up north following new leads in the Macomb Township dig case, and in the process got an intimate portrait of the mind of Arthur Ream.

Meghan Markle's father to miss royal wedding

Royal super fans have already started camping out in Windsor ahead of Saturday's royal wedding, but reports say Meghan Markle's father won't be there to walk her down the aisle.

City works to relocate residents in Detroit's Delray neighborhood

With the Gordie Howe Bridge set to change the Detroit skyline, it can be easy to forget the footprint of the massive bridge is currently full of homes and businesses.

