Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 18, 2018

10 killed in shooting at Texas' Santa Fe High School, official says

Ten people were killed and several others injured in a shooting Friday morning at a high school in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe, a law enforcement official said on condition of anonymity.

Aerial video shows severe flooding in Monroe County

Aerial video showed several residents impacted by severe flooding along the lakefront in Monroe County.

Woman found beaten to death in high school parking lot on Detroit's west side

A community is coming together Friday to demand answers and honor a woman who was found badly beaten on Detroit's west side.

Final preparations underway for royal wedding

We're now just hours away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, and the Knight Cam is in Windsor.

What's Going Around?

There's a new warning about what's going around after the state health department recently cautioned residents to be on guard against ticks.

Motor City Comic Con 2018 to be held this weekend in Novi

The Motor City Comic Con for 2018 is scheduled to be held this weekend in Novi.

