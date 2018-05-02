Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Residents wake to fire at Regency Club Apartments in Warren; 8 units destroyed

Residents at the Regency Club Apartments were awakened Wednesday morning when a fired ripped through part of the complex in Warren.

Woman wanted for torture, murder of woman in Southwest Detroit

Shavelle Runels is wanted for being part of a group that kidnapped, tortured and killed a woman in January in Southwest Detroit.

Fewer riders than anticipated using Detroit's QLine

The QLine started making runs up and down Woodward Avenue about a year ago, but now, with some miles under its belt, it looks like riders aren't hopping on board as much as operators had hoped.

Father comes up with innovative solution to protect people with special needs

Sometimes, communicating with people with autism, Alzheimer's or dementia can be difficult, and that means their loved ones are left in the dark.

Detroit Zoo pushing plan to bring aquarium to Downtown Detroit

The Detroit Zoo is leading a plan to bring a large aquarium to Downtown Detroit in the near future.

Could posting too many selfies be bad for your brain?

They might seem harmless, but researchers said selfies are offering a snapshot into our self image.

Sean English runs first race since being injured in crash

The story of Sean English has gone from tragedy to triumph, and he's defied the odds every step of the way.

