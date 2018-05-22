Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Authorities dig behind Detroit house for clues in homicide cold case

Investigators from several agencies are searching behind a house for clues in a homicide cold case on Detroit's east side.

2 Rochester Hills schools close Tuesday after science experiment shows high mercury level in water

Two schools in Rochester Hills were closed Tuesday after a water sample taken during a science experiment showed high mercury levels.

Brooks Patterson, Mark Hackel, SMART exec talk regional transit future

Leaders from Oakland and Macomb counties met Tuesday with Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) General Manager John C. Hertel to discuss "The Future of Regional Transit."

Metro Detroit natives lose everything in Hawaii volcano eruption

The pictures of the volcanic eruption coming out of Hawaii have been stunning, but what can get lost in everything is the extreme destruction for homes and families.

Rochester Hills man accused of firing shotgun at teen asking for directions appears in court

A Rochester Hills man was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in connection with accusations that he chased a 14-year-old boy away from his porch and fired a shotgun at him after the teen knocked on his door to ask for directions to school.

How to choose the best sunscreen

Choosing the best sunscreen isn't as easy as it used to be.

248 numbers receive onslaught of robocalls

If you've been getting a bunch of robocalls over the past few months, you certainly aren't alone.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.