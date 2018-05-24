Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit police lieutenant, officer arraigned in Corktown restaurant assault case

A former Detroit police commander and Detroit police officer were arraigned Thursday on charges in connection with the assault of a man at a Corktown restaurant during St. Patrick's Day Parade festivities.

Police: 2 men shoot, kill each other outside gas station on Detroit's west side

Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. Two men were shot and killed about 5:30 a.m. Thursday outside the Clark gas station at Schaefer Highway and Puritan Avenue.

President Trump cancels summit with Kim Jong Un

President Trump has canceled the planned summit with Kim Jong Un in June. A letter from the President to Chairman Kim Jong Un: "Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

Sheriffs warn about boating dangers in Macomb County

The long wait for warm weather is over, and a long weekend is coming up. But boating is serious and sometimes dangers, officials remind the public.

Family waits 20 days for DTE repairs in Southfield

Members of a Southfield family said they have waited 20 days for DTE to clean up a mess.

Experts say beware of this season's hottest scams

A Help Me Hank scam alert is exposing the ways some Metro Detroiters are already getting ripped off this spring.

Heart of Detroit: Michelle and Al Clemens

In this week's Heart of Detroit, Mitch Albom introduces us to Michelle and Al Clemens and shows us how the loss of their son led them to a life of helping others.

What's Going Around?

As great as he is, nobody wants to spend the holiday weekend in the emergency room with our Dr. Frank McGeorge.

