Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 29, 2018

Tow truck driver killed, 7 injured in crash involving school bus on eastbound I-94 at US-23

A tow truck driver was killed and seven other people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on eastbound I-94 at US-23 in Ann Arbor.

Greektown Detroit shooting: 4 shot after argument, 3 in critical condition

Four people were shot early Tuesday morning after an argument turned physical in a parking lot in Detroit's Greektown neighborhood.

Detroit Public Schools Community District dismissing early Tuesday due to heat

All schools within the Detroit Public Schools Community District will dismiss three hours early on Tuesday due to high temperatures.

Detroit police address violent Memorial Day weekend

Police already addressed the violence on Monday, speaking specifically about two shootings in Downtown Detroit. But there was even more violence early Tuesday morning in Detroit's Greektown neighborhood.

Thieves steal $5,000 in plumbing tools on Detroit's east side

He's spent years building his business, but it took thieves just minutes to rip it all apart for a Metro Detroit plumber.

How to find the best deals in June

We're just a few days away from June, and the list of best and worst things to buy is already coming out.

Combination of heat, humidity dangerous for residents

The combination of heat and humidity can be downright dangerous for many people, and it takes a toll on everyone.

