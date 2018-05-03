Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 3, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Parking deck collapse in Downtown Detroit: 8 vehicles fall, no injuries

A section of a parking deck caved in Thursday in Downtown Detroit, causing eight cars to fall, according to the facility director at Matrix Human Services.

Person shot in shoulder during road rage incident on Groesbeck Highway in Warren

A person was shot in the shoulder Thursday morning during a road rage incident on Groesbeck Highway near 9 Mile Road in Warren.

Freedom Sparrow Project fights human trafficking through education and awareness

A local college professor and a South Lyon mother are teaming up to fight human trafficking in Metro Detroit.

Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce pulls Kanye West songs off air after slavery comments

A Detroit radio station has decided to pull Kanye West's songs from the air after his comments about slavery on TMZ.

All Of Us research program needs 1 million volunteers

Metro Detroit is one of 10 cities in the United States participating in a study whose ATM is to truly make medicine all for you.

Heart of Detroit: 'Brilliant Detroit'

One of the big issues Detroit has faced over the past decade is what to do with vacant and under-used homes.

What to do when aggressive salespeople knock on your door

Help Me Hank took on a company whose high-pressure sales tactics were being questioned by some Metro Detroit seniors. Now, he's helping you handle those situations.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.