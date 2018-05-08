Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

3-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's east side

A father showed up at the hospital Tuesday morning with his 3-year-old who was shot on Detroit's east side.

Officials resume dig in Macomb Township where several bodies could be buried

Digging resumed Tuesday in Macomb Township as authorities search for clues in several cold cases dating back to the 1970s.

Children removed from filthy house in Warren

Warren officials said 11 children were removed from a filthy house they were living in.

Detroit cracks down on bad landlords

The city of Detroit is putting bad landlords on notice, as inspectors issue an important message aimed at keeping residents safe.

Detroiters offered program to waive driver responsibility fees

It was a welcome announcement Tuesday for Detroiters as a program was created to help them get driver responsibility fees waived and in many cases get them back to work.

Scientists research head gear to protect players from soccer injuries

Recent studies show there are long-term risks linked to heading soccer balls, and now, scientists are looking at head gear that can protect the players from concussions.

Plans move forward on $30M development at Tiger Stadium site

Plans are moving forward for a $30 million mixed-use development at part of the site of the former Tiger Stadium in Detroit.

