Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 24, 2018

Detroit police chief fires officer for offensive social media post

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said an officer who posted an offensive comment to social media has been fired from the department.

Detroit police seek suspect after 3 people shot at home on Kensington Avenue

Detroit police are searching for a suspect in connection to a triple shooting early Monday morning in the 5200 block of Kensington Avenue.

White House: Trump, Rosenstein to meet Thursday

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday amid uncertainty about his future, the White House said Monday.

Firefighter charged with evidence tampering at Harrison Township crash scene

Body camera video from a Macomb County crash scene might look routine, but it's now sparked criminal charges against a firefighter.

Well-known trainer killed in I-94 crash in Romulus

Family and friends are speaking out after a well-known trainer was killed in a fiery crash on I-94 in Romulus.

Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10

Matt Patricia beat mentor Bill Belichick, seemingly making all the right moves to help the Detroit Lions beat the New England Patriots 26-10 Sunday night.

