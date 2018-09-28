Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Senate Judiciary Committee votes to confirm Brett Kavanaugh nomination for Supreme Court

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday to confirm federal Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

1 arrested, woman injured after road rage shooting leads to crash on I-94 in Detroit, police say

Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that took place on I-94 near the Brush Street overpass in Detroit.

Facebook says 50 million user accounts affected by security breach

In a statement released Friday, Facebook said 50 million of its user accounts have been affected by a security breach.

Operating engineers agree to get back to work at Michigan construction sites

Drivers in Metro Detroit got the news they've been waiting weeks to hear as Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder announced Thursday that operating engineers will return to construction sites.

Dearborn Heights police believe man who ripped purse off woman's shoulder has struck before

Dearborn Heights police said a man caught on video stealing a woman's purse is preying on people who are in vulnerable positions.

Gordie Howe International Bridge to cost $4.4 billion, open by 2024

Officials announced Friday that the Gordie Howe International Bridge project will cost about $4.4 billion, and the bridge is expected to open by 2024.

How to prevent hackers targeting cellphone numbers for ID theft from getting information

Help Me Hank has uncovered a new way hackers are stealing identities using victims' phone numbers. But there are ways to prevent it from happening.

