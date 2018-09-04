Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 4, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit City Council approves proposal to rename Chene Park for Aretha Franklin

The Detroit City Council is moving swiftly to rename a park for Aretha Franklin.

Senate has confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Heat advisory begins today, goes into tomorrow

Low clouds are leaking a little spit and drizzle early around Metro Detroit keeping some of our roads a little damp.

Former Royal Oak teacher arrested for indecent exposure

A former teacher and tennis coach at Royal Oak Middle School is in jail on accusations that he exposed himself at a Troy LA Fitness.

Detroit students return to school as water shutoff continues

Students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District returned to school Tuesday with the water shut off.

Detroit police look for 3 people who fled scene of fatal crash on westbound I-94

One person is dead and police are looking for three others who fled the scene after a fatal crash on westbound I-94, officials said.

Tropical Storm Gordon expected to make landfall as hurricane

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast tracker and satellite loop show Tropical Storm Gordon as it forms over Florida and threatens other southeastern states.

