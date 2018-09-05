Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan Senate approves minimum wage, sick time ballot initiatives

The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate has adopted ballot initiatives that would increase the state’s minimum wage and require paid sick leave.

Many Michigan road construction projects halted by lockout of heavy equipment operators

Metro Detroiters are willing to deal with the nuisance of a construction project if it means getting a pockmarked road fixed. But now, many orange barrels are remaining on roads without any work going on behind them.

Bills introduced to change school water testing laws

There's no Michigan law requiring routine testing for lead in the drinking water at schools, but an Ann Arbor state representative has introduced a package of bills that would change that.

Detroit police change guidelines after death of K-9 officer in hot car

A petition is gaining nationwide attention as Detroit police institute new guidelines after the dead of a police K-9.

Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh continues on Day 2

The Senate Judiciary Committee holds confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

