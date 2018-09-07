Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Human remains found on Mill Street in Ecorse

Police are investigating after human remains were found Friday in Ecorse.

FS Detroit: Rod Allen and Mario Impemba not scheduled for any more Tigers telecasts this season

Detroit Tigers television broadcasters Mario Impemba and Rod Allen are not scheduled to do any more telecasts for the team this season, Fox Sports Detroit announced Friday.

Man charged with assaulting teen at Dearborn Fordson High School

A man has been formally charged with assaulting a teenager inside Dearborn Fordson High School.

'White Boy Justin' arrested after drugs, guns found in dresser at Ypsilanti home, officials say

Federal officials said they've arrested a drug dealer known as "White Boy Justin" after a raid uncovered drugs at his Ypsilanti home.

What's Going Around?

Local doctors say influenza-like illnesses are on the rise this week.

Ecorse Raiders to play first home game under the lights

The Ecorse Raiders will paly their first home game under the lights when they take the field Friday night.

