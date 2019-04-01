Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

MSU knocks off top-ranked Duke, 68-67

Cassius Winston put Michigan State on his shoulders and carried the Spartans into the Final Four.

Metro Detroit weather: Close call for rain on Opening Day

The last day of March sure felt like the first day of winter. Fortunately, those pesky lake effect snow showers dwindled by evening, and skies cleared overnight.

Democrats to authorize subpoena for full Mueller report

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler will authorize a subpoena this week to obtain the full, unredacted report from special counsel Robert Mueller, teeing up a showdown between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration over the nearly 400-page report.

Texas dealing with increasing number of migrants released from overcrowded border

The number of undocumented immigrants being released by federal authorities in Brownsville, Texas, is soaring.

Detroit's historic Mackenzie house begins slow move Monday

Wayne State University's historic David Mackenzie house will start its slow move to a new location on Monday.

