Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 10, 2019

Second trial starting for ex-Michigan trooper in Detroit boy's ATV crash death

Jurors are ready to hear opening statements in the second trial of a former Michigan state trooper who is blamed for the death of a Detroit teen on an all-terrain vehicle.

Michigan weather: Wet snow in Metro Detroit, up to 8 inches Up North

Winter is having one final party in the Midwest this week and parts of Michigan will feel it.

Barr returns to Capitol Hill, where he'll face more Mueller questions

Attorney General William Barr is back on Capitol Hill Wednesday to testify at another hearing on the Justice Department budget that's sure to be filled with more swirling questions over special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Detroit woman accused of being drunk while driving south in northbound lanes of Lodge Freeway

A Detroit woman is accused of being drunk while driving south in the northbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway, according to officials.

'Case of jealousy' leads Eastpointe teen to ram man's car, crash into house during chase, police say

A case of jealousy caused an Eastpointe teenager to ram into a man's car and chase him through the streets before crashing into a house, according to police.

