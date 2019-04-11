Local 4 News at Noon -- April 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon:

Student who alleged rape by ex-Michigan State basketball players speaks publicly

A Michigan State University student is speaking publicly a year after filing a lawsuit against the school alleging that three former men’s basketball players raped her in 2015 and that she was discouraged by counseling center staff from reporting what happened.

Carmack promises more plane banners targeting Detroit mayor during key court hearing

From mobile billboards to banners flying over the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day, businessman Robert Carmack has been a constant thorn in the side of Mayor Mike Duggan.

Metro Detroit weather: Overnight snow melting, storm chances tonight

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Any snow or sleet from earlier in the day will melt as temperatures rise to 50°F or more.

US charges Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning

The United States Department of Justice has announced a charge against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that accuses him of helping Chelsea Manning break into classified computers.

Detroit Pistons clinch playoff berth for second time since 2010

The Detroit Pistons have clinched a spot in the NBA Playoffs for the second time since 2010.

