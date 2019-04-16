Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 16, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michigan measles outbreak linked to New York

Michigan health officials confirm the measles outbreak in Oakland County is linked to the ongoing outbreak in New York.

Paris prosecutor: No evidence of arson at Notre Dame fire

The Paris prosecutor says there's no evidence of arson in the Notre Dame fire and that they're working on the assumption that the blaze was an accident.

Ex-Michigan State president's court hearing continues for charges in Nassar scandal

Tuesday marks marks the fourth day of this preliminary hearing for Lou Anna Simon.

Metro Detroit weather: Here's the rain forecast for this week

We’re settling into a very unsettled weather pattern and, believe it or not, there’s a rain chance for the next week -- every day.

Man to be sentenced for hiding camera in women's bathroom at CrossFit gym

A man accused of putting a hidden camera in the women's bathroom at a CrossFit gym in Clinton Township will be sentenced Tuesday.

