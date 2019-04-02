Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 2, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

High-speed police chase starts in Sterling Heights, ends in Detroit

Police chased a vehicle Tuesday morning at a high rate of speed through Macomb County and into Detroit.

Fatal crash closes southbound Lodge Freeway at Telegraph Road in Southfield

A fatal crash involving an overturned semi truck has closed southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) near Telegraph Road in Southfield.

Teen saves mom, 2 siblings from house fire on Detroit's west side

A 14-year-old boy was able to save his mother and two siblings from a house fire Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

Woman killed in house fire on Hanks Lane in Sterling Heights

A woman died after a house fire Tuesday morning in the 42800 block of Hanks Lane in Sterling Heights.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sun and clouds today; monitoring Opening Day

A very complicated forecast process presents itself for our Opening Day weather, and we’ll get to that in a moment.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.