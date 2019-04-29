Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Metro Detroit weather: Wet week ahead

The showers will become heavier in the late afternoon and evening but we should be clear of any thunder and lightning around Metro Detroit today.

Wounded rabbi: 'We are a Jewish nation that will stand tall'

Moments after a gunman opened fire in Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein's synagogue, as his friend lay dying in the lobby, he wrapped his arm and bleeding fingers in a prayer shawl, stood on a chair and spoke to his congregation.

Sri Lanka bans all face coverings after bomb attacks

Any face covering that "hinders the identification of individuals in a way that threatens national security" is now banned in Sri Lanka, according to a statement from the country's President.

Remembering Judge Damon Keith, his civil rights legacy

Damon Keith was the grandson of slaves. He grew up poor in Detroit. His father worked at Ford Motor Company during its $5-a-day era.

5 men rescued after being trapped in Virginia cave

Five men who were trapped in a cave in southwest Virginia have been rescued, authorities said.

