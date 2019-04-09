Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 9, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

43,000 pounds of beef sold in Michigan recalled due to plastic concerns

More than 43,000 pounds of ground beef that could be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic are being recalled.

New York City orders mandatory vaccines for some amid measles outbreak

New York City has declared a public health emergency over a measles outbreak and ordered mandatory vaccinations for some people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon due back in court Tuesday

Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon is due back in court Tuesday in relation to the Larry Nassar abuse case.

2 charged in $48 million Livonia pharmacy scheme to make health care claims for dead patients

Two men have been charged in connection with a Livonia pharmacy scheme in which $48 million worth of health care claims were made for patients after their dates of death, according to court records.

Metro Detroit weather: Cold front moving in, tracking Thursday snow chances

The warm air mass that graced us since Saturday is now moving off to the east, as the front edge of a much cooler air mass the state.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.