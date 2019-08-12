Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Police investigate suspicious death in Dearborn

Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a home in Dearborn.

Metro Detroit weather: Heavy rain on the way with flooding risk

There’s a good chance for heavy, flooding rain showers and a marginal risk for severe weather all in the forecast for today.

I-75 construction in Oakland County: What to know about Segment 3

The third segment of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County is underway.

Beast Coast show canceled in Michigan after police receive 2 mass shooting threats

The Macomb County Sheriff's Department is investigating not one but two threats involving a potential mass shooting at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill.

Trump admin announces rule that could limit legal immigration

The Trump administration released a regulation Monday that could dramatically cut the number of legal immigrants allowed to enter and stay in the US by making it easier to reject green card and visa applications.

