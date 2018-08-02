Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Towing magnate Gasper Fiore to be sentenced in Macomb County corruption scandal

Gasper Fiore, the owner of multiple towing companies in Southeast Michigan, will be sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to bribery charges last year.

6 candidates competing for Conyers’ former congressional seat

John Conyers Jr. resigned as the longest serving member of U.S. Congress last December following multiple sexual harassment allegations.

Senators: Trump 'not paying attention' to Russian threats in 2018

Two leading senators are asserting that President Donald Trump has not focused on the clear threat the Kremlin poses in the 2018 elections, with one Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee contending that Russian hackers may have already targeted most -- if not all -- sitting US senators.

Metro Detroit weather: Warm, muggy with rain chances through weekend

A very nice start to your Thursday with temps in the 50s in most suburbs, and 60s closer to Detroit under clear skies.

Michigan Primary Election 2018 on Aug. 7: What you need to know before voting

Michigan will hold its 2018 Primary Election on Tuesday, August 7. Polls open in Michigan at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

