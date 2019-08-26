Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Detroit police: Infant girl found dead in bathtub

Detroit police said an infant was found unresponsive in a bathtub Monday morning.

Westland man charged with dumping woman's body in Hines Park creek

A Westland man has been charged with dumping a woman's body in a Hines Park creek after she died at his house, officials said.

Mother, child killed in pedestrian crash on 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, sources say

A mother and a child were killed Sunday while trying to cross 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, sources said.

Metro Detroit weather: When to expect rain today

We have rain on the way, but it won’t be until later today and tonight, so we have a mostly dry day ahead of us to start the work and school week around Metro Detroit.

Trump holds joint press conference with Macron after G-7

Following the G-7 Summit in Biarritz, France, President Donald Trump participated in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

