Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michigan Gov. Whitmer on budget battle: 'I'm not negotiating with myself'

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a news conference to update Michiganders on budget negotiations.

Tropical Storm Dorian crawls towards Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Dorian is crossing the Caribbean Sea, crawling toward a vulnerable Puerto Rico.

Metro Detroit weather: Sunny start, change in the afternoon

A nice start to your Wednesday as the muggy air has moved on and morning temps are in the 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies as you head out and about.

Purdue Pharma in settlement talks over 2,000 lawsuits

Purdue Pharma is involved in talks to settle thousands of federal and state lawsuits that accuse it of fueling the nation's opioid epidemic, the company confirmed to CNN one day after another pharmaceutical giant was ordered to pay more than $500 million for its role in a single state's drug crisis.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.