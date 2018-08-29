Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

4-year-old girl killed in go-kart crash on Detroit's west side

A 4-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning when the go-kart she was riding in crash into a parked car.

Man found dead in basement of Hazel Park home

Hazel Park police were investigating a missing peron complaint Tuesday when officers found a man's body in the basement of a home in the 23300 block of Harding Avenue near 9 Mile Road.

Police identify bodies found in Clinton Township shed as search for victim's brother continues

Police are still searching for a person of interest in the case of two people who were found dead in a shed in Clinton Township.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Showers, thunderstorms possible Wednesday

It was a rough night for our friends and family in parts of the North Zone where we had several reports of severe wind damage.

Day 2 of Aretha Franklin funeral visitation is Wednesday in Detroit

Public visitations for Aretha Franklin started Tuesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit and will continue Wednesday.

