Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 7, 2019

Sentencing set for ex-MSU dean who had oversight of Larry Nassar

Sentencing is scheduled for a former dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.

Survivor: Shoppers begged El Paso gunman not to kill them

Christopher Grant was in the Walmart produce section when gunfire rattled. It was about 10:30 a.m. on a Saturday -- with parents and carefree children searching the aisles for back-to-school bargains.

Metro Detroit weather: Spotty showers today, more rain Thursday

We have not rid ourselves of the humidity yet, so we have some patchy fog this Wednesday morning around Metro Detroit, especially in rural areas as temps fall into the 60s as you head out.

Search for men who tried to enter Ypsilanti home with guns

Police are searching for the men who tried to enter an Ypsilanti home overnight with guns.

