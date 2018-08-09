Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 9, 2018

DETROIT - Watch Local 4 News at Noon here:

Nathaniel Abraham to appear in court

Abraham is expected to face assault charges after he allegedly resisted arrest.

Police search for hit-and-run driver

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a motorcyclist in Downtown Detroit.

Body found in Detroit

The body of a 51-year-old man was found Thursday morning on Rutherford Street just north of Plymouth Road in Detroit.

New York representative Chris Collins charged

Long-time New York representative was indicted for federal charges of securities fraud.

Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast every Thursday in August

Starting today some Chick-fil-A restaurants across Michigan will be offering a free chicken biscuit every Thursday in August

Man arrested for starting California fire

A man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, a count of felony threat to terrorize and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Pence to visit Pentagon discuss Space Force

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak at the Pentagon Thursday to talk about the next steps in the formation of the Space Force.

Chilean volcano erupts near ski resort

A volcano erupted near a popular ski resort in Chile.

Ford celebrates production of 10 million Mustang sports cars

Mustangs from 1964 to 2018 formed the number 10 million at a Michigan plant.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon

We are starting out with dry conditions around Metro Detroit, but we won't likely finish this Thursday on the dry side.

Experts: Back-to-school is vulnerable time for children to experiment with drugs

Experts say going back to school is a particularly vulnerable time for children to experiment with drugs. What should parents do if they learn their children are abusing drugs?

Study: Americans are saving money to travel

A study by Sun-Trust Banks found that 45% of Americans are saving their money for travel.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.