Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

DTE Energy: 48,000 customers without power across Metro Detroit

Around 48,000 DTE Energy customers are without power, according to the company.

Metro Detroit weather: Strong winds remain with snow showers Monday

Our high wind warning has expired but there is still plenty windy out there with gusts over 40 mph through the morning hours as colder air keeps moving into Metro Detroit.

Commerce Township murder-suicide: Investigators believe man shot wife, then killed himself

Investigators believe a 55-year-old man shot and killed his 49-year-old wife before killing himself Sunday at their home in Commerce Township.

Ann Arbor police: Fugitive surrenders after barricading himself in basement

Ann Arbor police were able to arrest a "dangerous fugitive" who barricaded himself in a basement early Monday morning.

3 killed when Amtrak train collides with car in West Michigan

Michigan State Police say three people were killed when their car collided overnight with an Amtrak train near Kalamazoo.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.