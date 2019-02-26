Watch Local 4 News at Noon - Feb. 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Imlay City mobile home fire: 3 kids killed, 4 other people including infant critically injured

Three children were killed and four other people including an infant were critically injured Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire in Imlay City.

Large fire burns in Auburn Hills

A large fire is burning at a storage facility in Auburn Hills. The fire is at the US Farathane facility near I-75 and University Drive. Firefighters are working to control the flames.

Fiat Chrysler announces plan to invest $4.5 billion in Michigan plants, create 6,500 new jobs

Fiat Chrysler announced Tuesday it is planning to build a new assembly plant in Detroit and invest $4.5 billion into five of its existing Michigan plants.

More snow on the way to Metro Detroit

A chilly and slippery start to your Tuesday as an area of light snow has spread across Metro Detroit early this morning with some areas barely seeing a trace, while some of us could see ½ inch to an inch of light snow this morning.

Michael Cohen expected to claim lying, racism and cheating by Trump

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is expected to give a behind-the-scenes account of what he will claim is Trump’s lying, racism and cheating, and possibly even criminal conduct, when he testifies publicly before a House committee on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

