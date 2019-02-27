Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 27, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michael Cohen testifies before House Oversight Committee

Pres. Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen is testifying before Congress in a pubic hearing Wednesday morning.

Metro Detroit weather: Snowy and slippery start to Wednesday

A snowy and very slippery start to your Wednesday around Metro Detroit, and it’s worse in some areas than others.

Imlay City mobile home fire: Baby dies in hospital day after

A baby who was rushed to the University of Michigan hospital after a fire at her family's mobile home Tuesday morning has died.

Man charged with murder of 19-year-old who was with friends in Southwest Detroit

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Southwest Detroit.

Trump dines with Kim as world waits on potential deal

President Donald Trump embarked Wednesday on another round of high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, a follow-up encounter that officials in the US and across Asia are watching with trepidation as the president works to convert personal chemistry into real progress.

