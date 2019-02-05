Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Ex-Michigan State president charged in Nassar case has court hearing

The former president of Michigan State University who pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to police during in the investigation of former USA Gymnastics and university doctor Larry Nassar was in court Tuesday.

Uber driver who shot 8 people in Kalamazoo sentenced

Jason Dalton is set to spend the rest of his life in prison after he shot eight people, killing six of them, in 2016 in the Kalamazoo area.

Metro Detroit weather: Freezing rain expected tonight; icy Wednesday morning

Rain showers are moving out of Metro Detroit this Tuesday morning as temperatures begin to tumble.

10 people killed in apartment fire in Paris, France

There were 10 people killed in an apartment fire and another 28 hurt. Police do not believe this was an accident.

Novi man accused of being spy in Russia meets with American Embassy officials

A Novi man detained in Russia on accusations of being a spy is speaking with officials from multiple embassies this week, according to his brother.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.