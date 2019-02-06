Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell misses State of the Union, stays home with husband John

Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell did not attend the President's State of the Union address Tuesday night and instead is at home with her husband, former congressman John Dingell.

Trump delivers State of the Union address: Unity, border, Russia covered

President Trump delivered his second State of the Union address to a divided Congress.

North Korea hiding nukes, selling weapons, alleges UN report

North Korea is moving its nuclear and ballistic weapons to hide them from potential US military strikes, according to a UN Security Council diplomat citing a confidential UN report.

Metro Detroit weather: Freezing rain creating tricky travel

We are under a winter weather advisory all morning long for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario due to dangerous driving and treacherous travel conditions.

Wyandotte police: Woman found killed in apartment; boyfriend in custody

Wyandotte police said a 55-year-old woman was found dead early Saturday morning at an apartment in the 1150 block of Sycamore Street.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.