Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 14, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Reveal week at 2019 Detroit auto show: Here's what we know

The 2019 North American International Auto Show kicked off with media week on Jan. 14 in Detroit.

Boil water advisory in Downtown Detroit

A large water main break has prompted a boil water advisory in parts of Downtown Detroit, which could last until Thursday.

Metro Detroit weather: What to expect this week

A chilly start to the week, and get ready for a cool week overall, especially toward the end of this week.

Ford debuts 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500: 'Most powerful street-legal Mustang ever'

Ford debuted the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 at the 2019 Detroit auto show on Monday.

Heavy-duty 2019 Ram 2500, 3500 pickup trucks unveiled at Detroit auto show

Fiat Chrysler unveiled its 2019 Ram heavy duty pickup trucks at the Detroit auto show on Monday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.