Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 16, 2019

Michigan State University trustees to meet Thursday amid rumors of Engler's future

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees will hold a meeting on Thursday morning to address "a personnel action."

Weekend storm to bring 'biggest snow in a while' to Southeast Michigan

While most saw icy roads and freezing drizzle on Wednesday morning, the real main event is coming this weekend.

Help Me Hank's Shutdown Survival Guide: Resources for federal workers

Help Me Hank is hosting an all-day event on Wednesday to help government workers impacted by the ongoing government shutdown.

Military says service members killed in Syria explosion

The U.S. military says a number of service members were killed Wednesday in an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria -- the first instance of U.S. casualties since President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw troops from the country last month.

Man sentenced in wife's murder in Shelby Township

The Shelby Township man convicted of murdering his wife learned his sentence on Wednesday.

