Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 2, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Trump invites congressional leaders to White House

President Donald Trump has invited congressional leaders from both parties to the White House, according to two congressional sources, setting the stage for the first meeting between top Democratic and Republican leaders and the President since the partial government shutdown began 11 days ago.

Metro Detroit weather: Light snow, chance for freezing rain later today

Some area roadways may still be a little slippery, but our Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain and ice has expired.

Ann Arbor man killed in crash on I-96 near Levan Road in Livonia

Police said a 36-year-old Ann Arbor man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on eastbound I-96 near Levan Road in Livonia.

Family of Michigan man detained in Russia insist he's not a spy

The family of a Novi, Mich. man being held in Russia on accusations of espionage insist the man was only in the country for a wedding.

Man breaks into 2 Farmington businesses, steals cash register drawers

Officials are investigating two breaking and entering cases involving businesses in downtown Farmington.

