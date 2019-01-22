Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Metro Detroit under winter weather advisory later today for snow, sleet, freezing rain

It’s another bitter cold morning, but not as cold as Monday with temps in the single digits as you head out and slowly warming all morning, and all day.

Pothole repairs continue today on northbound I-75 between I-696, Square Lake Road

Police received multiple reports of damaged cars which forced them to shut down a 10-mile stretch of I-75 in Troy for nearly six hours Monday so crews could work to repair the road.

Michigan man held in Russia on espionage charges denied bail

The lawyer for an American man being held in Moscow on suspicion of spying said on Tuesday that his client was given a flash drive containing Russian "state secrets" before he was arrested, but did not know he had them and had not looked at them.

Supreme Court allows transgender military ban to go into effect

The Supreme Court allowed President Donald Trump's transgender military ban to go into effect on Tuesday, dealing a blow to LGBT activists who call the ban cruel and irrational.

Police seek man in connection to shooting of mid-Michigan officer during traffic stop

Michigan State Police have released the name and picture of a man they are looking for in connection to the shooting of a Saginaw police officer early Tuesday morning.

