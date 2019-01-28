Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Metro Detroit under winter storm warning, advisory as several inches of snow expected

Parts of Metro Detroit are under winter storm warnings and advisories as several inches of snow are expected.

I-75 pothole flattens tires near 14 Mile Road in Oakland County

A large pothole on northbound I-75 caused trouble for multiple drivers on Monday morning.

Ann Arbor police: Man in custody after 66-year-old father killed at home

A man is in police custody after his father was killed Saturday night at a home in Ann Arbor.

$10,000 reward offered for information in fatal Southfield Freeway shooting of 3-year-old boy

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy on Southfield Freeway.

State of the Union will not take place Tuesday, Pelosi aide says

President Donald Trump's second State of the Union address will not take place on Tuesday, an aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN.

