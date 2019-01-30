Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Ecorse police: Man found frozen to death across the street from home

A man was found frozen to death across the street from his home in Ecorse Wednesday morning.

Police recover vehicle connected to fatal shooting of 3-year-old boy on Southfield Freeway

Police have recovered a vehicle connected to the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy on Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

Dangerous cold in Metro Detroit: What's closed, what's open on Wednesday

It would almost be easier to tell you what's not closed on Wednesday, as the polar vortex dips into Michigan, bringing dangerous cold with it.

Loud noise heard in Northern Macomb County was utility fire, officials say

A loud noise heard in Macomb County this morning, which some residents thought was an explosion, was a utility fire.

Dangerous wind chill in Metro Detroit: Here's what to expect today

Dangerous wind chills will be a problem for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario to start your Wednesday with air temps well below zero and constant winds making it feel like -20°F to -40°F or colder.

