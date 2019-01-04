Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Trump: 'We're going to impeach the motherf---er'

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stated very clearly what her plans are when it comes to President Donald Trump.

Troy police: Employee at Lululemon inside Somerset reports sexual assault by customer

An employee at the Lululemon store inside Somerset mall in Troy says a customer sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Ford recalls more than 953K vehicles to replace air bag inflators

Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel.

Trump invites congressional leaders to White House

President Donald Trump has invited congressional leaders from both parties to the White House.

Metro Detroit weather: Warm up coming this weekend

Good Friday morning! We are in for a beautiful January day here in Metro Detroit, starting with mild morning temps in the upper 20s to low 30s and enough of a breeze to keep wind chills in the low to mid 20s.

