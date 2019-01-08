Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Brother of Novi man detained in Russia speaks

The brother of Paul Whelan, who was arrested in Russia on accusations of being a spy, spoke about the situation.

Funeral service today for Abbas family killed in crash on I-75 in Kentucky

A funeral service will be held Tuesday for a family of five who were killed Sunday in a crash on I-75 in Kentucky.

Metro Detroit weather: Windy, rainy Tuesday expected

More rain and wind on tap for Metro Detroit Tuesday as we wake up to temperatures in the 40s and mostly dry conditions early.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib addresses government shutdown

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib held a news conference Tuesday morning in Detroit to address the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Police chase, catch Costco jewelry heist suspects in West Bloomfield

It was an intense night in West Bloomfield Township as police officers and Oakland County Sheriff's deputies launched a manhunt in a quiet neighborhood.

