Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- July 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Lyon Township

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Lyon Township.

Auto workers union, Detroit 3 at odds as contract talks open

In recent years, Detroit automakers have been at relative peace with the United Auto Workers union because times have been good and profit-sharing checks have been fat.

Trump administration moves to dramatically limit asylum claims

The Trump administration on Monday moved to dramatically limit the ability of Central American migrants to claim asylum if they enter the United States by land through Mexico, the latest attempt by the White House to limit immigration and toughen the US asylum process amid overcrowded conditions at border facilities.

Man attacked by three dogs on Detroit's west side

A 63-year-old man was attacked by a three dogs overnight in Detroit.

Weather: Steamy with storm chances

It’s going to be a very warm week with heat and storm related concerns today.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.