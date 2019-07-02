Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- July 2, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Teenager shot at fireworks tent, police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot while trying to make a purchase at a fireworks tent, Detroit police said.

Condictions at migrant detention centers under scrutiny

Conditions at migrant detention centers are under scrutiny as details of deplorable conditions and lack of basic need supplies are leaked.

Metro Detroit weather: Steamy conditions with storm chances

It’s a warm start to your Tuesday with very little relief from the heat overnight as you walk outside to temps in the 70s.

Ford to unveil new mystery car on Fourth of July

Ford teased a shadoy silhouette of its new GT supercar, which will be shown at the UK's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Job fair today features positions at new Detroit FCA plant

The District 1 job fair will be held today featuring jobs for new the Detroit FCA plant and other companies.

