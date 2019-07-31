Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- July 31, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Night 2 of Detroit Democratic Debates: What to know

The eyes of the political world will be on Detroit as democratic candidates for president take the stage for the second night of debates.

Metro Detroit weather: Cooler today with some clouds

A few light showers are possible, especially near the Ohio Border or in our South Zone while most of us stay bone dry and mild with winds NNE 5-10 mph.

Police arrest suspect in fatal beating of Berkley man after crash in Detroit

An eight day manhunt has come to an end as police arrested the man facing charges in the deadly beating of a Berkley man.

Case dropped against Canton Township boy charged for throwing ball at classmate

A 10-year-old Canton Township boy was facing an aggravated assault charge after he threw a ball at a classmate. The charges have been dropped.

Man killed when pickup truck slams into Eastpointe home

A man has died after crashing his pickup truck into a home just before 12 a.m. Wednesday in Eastpointe.

