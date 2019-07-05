Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- July 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Man shoots 2 before barricading himself in St. Clair Shores

Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot Thursday night, leading to a police standoff that has carried into Friday morning in St. Clair Shores, according to authorities.

Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity could reach dangerous levels Friday

A heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties as heat and humidity could reach dangerous levels.

Mother of Westland teen busts Utah sex offender

A Utah sex offender was busted last month for threatening to post nude pictures of a Westland teenager if she didn't talk to him, officials said.

Detroit police search for gunman after fatal shooting on city's west side

Detroit police are searching for a gunman after a fatal shooting on the city's west side.

3 arrested in deadly beating of 24-year-old man in Warren

Warren police have arrested three people in connection with the deadly beating of a 24-year-old man who was found lying on Mound Road in the middle of the night, officials said.

