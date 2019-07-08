Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- July 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

2 arrested in fatal stabbing of 17-year-old boy at Knights of Columbus Hall in Taylor

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Taylor, police said.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein charged with running sex trafficking ring

Federal prosecutors in New York unsealed a criminal indictment Monday charging billionaire Jeffrey Epstein with having operated a sex trafficking ring in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls, allegations that have circulated around the politically connected businessman for years.

Ferndale police investigating death of missing woman as homicide

Police announced Sunday a body found has been identified as Lily Camara, a 28-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday, July 2.

Metro Detroit road construction: I-75, Lodge Freeway, I-94 affected

With 30 construction projects kicking off today in Metro Detroit, a line of orange barrels is a sight we're going to have to get used to.

Metro Detroit weather: Cooler start today, then warming

You can expect mostly sunshine around Metro Detroit on this Monday and high temps in the mid 80s this afternoon.

