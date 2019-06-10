Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Person of interest in Detroit serial killer case charged with sexually assaulting woman

A person of interest in a Detroit serial killer case has been charged in connection with the stabbing and sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman, police said.

Detroit shooting kills 1, injures 2 near Greektown

A man was killed Sunday and two people were hurt outside of a popular bar near Greektown.

22 charged in Michigan child sex sting operation

A recent child sex sting operation in Michigan resulted in 22 arrests. The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, a task force inside the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, has charged 22 individuals for crimes related to soliciting sex with underage children.

Metro Detroit weather: Rainy start, windy afternoon expected

Grab the umbrella as you head out on this Monday morning with rain showers coming and going to start your day.

Crane crashes into Dallas apartment building

The severe weather turned deadly when a crane was thrown down into an apartment building.

